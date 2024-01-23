THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA bounces laser off ‘Oreo-sized’ mirror on the moon for 1st time, paving the way for high-precision lunar landings. “The long-awaited success is an important proof-of-concept for NASA, which is planning to use more retroreflectors in future missions to the moon, including the upcoming Artemis missions.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.