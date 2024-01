WOEING: United CEO casts doubt on 737 Max 10 order after Boeing’s recent problems. “United CEO Scott Kirby said the plane is already ‘best case’ about five years delayed and expressed frustration at Boeing for the most recent manufacturing problem in which a door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 flight on Jan. 5, prompting the FAA to ground those planes.”

Unrelated, just weird: United CEO Scott Kirby is drag queen, pushes drag and DEI on staff.