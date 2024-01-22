STILL NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME: Ford dealership details ‘struggle’ with EV truck as ‘concerns’ mount.

Maoli claimed the sales for the electric version of Ford’s iconic F-150 truck have been dismal at her New Jersey dealership. Her comments come just days after the U.S. automaker announced it would dial back production of the electric truck as demand wanes.

The company said it will reduce the number of shifts at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where it builds the EV pickups, to one, beginning April 1.

The move will affect some 1,400 workers, including 700 who will move to the company’s Michigan Assembly Plant. Some employees will be placed in roles at the Rouge complex or other Ford facilities in southeast Michigan, and others can “take advantage of the Special Retirement Incentive Program agreed to in the 2023 Ford-UAW contract,” Ford said.

“I think that we all know, and we all talk about how… the infrastructure is not there yet for EVs,” Maoli added. “And I think that they’re trying to move a little bit too fast.”