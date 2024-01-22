FALLOUT: United Airlines forecasts first-quarter loss due to Boeing 737 Max 9 grounding. “United has 79 of the aircraft in its fleet, more than any other carrier, followed by Alaska. United said Monday it expects the planes to remain grounded through Jan. 26, though its forecast assumes it won’t be able to fly the planes at all this month.”
