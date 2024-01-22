SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Russia Pushes For Law To Seize Property Of Citizens Who Criticise Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine.

Criticising what Moscow calls its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine has effectively been a crime in Russia from the day it began almost two years ago, but the new bill aims to make penalties for that even tougher.

The move has drawn comparisons with the witch hunts of the 1930s under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin with their ‘enemy of the state’ rhetoric and could affect thousands of Russians who have spoken out against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Mail Online, the speaker of the State Duma lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has dubbed the new bill ‘the scoundrel law’.

Volodin while announcing the submission of the new bill at the weekend also said everyone who tries to destroy the country must be punished accordingly and pay for the damage caused in the form of their property.