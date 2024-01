WHEN CITY FOLK RUN ROUGHSHOD OVER RURAL DWELLERS: Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces plans to release up to 15 more wolves. “Under the wolf management plan, Parks and Wildlife could release another five wolves this season. But by holding off, the state agency says it will have more time to assess the releases in December and let staff adjust to any increased workload related to having wolves in Colorado.”

Gee, thanks, fellas.