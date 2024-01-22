ELON MUSK VISITS AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU CONCENTRATION CAMP WITH BEN SHAPIRO:

Elon Musk, accompanied by his son and notable figures including Ben Shapiro, Rabbi Menachem Margolin and Holocaust survivor Gidon Lev, visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland on Monday.

The visit, which included a wreath-laying ceremony at the Wall of Death and a service at the Birkenau memorial, was reported by The Forward.

This visit aligns with Musk’s attendance at the European Jewish Association’s annual conference in Krakow, taking place ahead of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. Rabbi Margolin, chair of the Brussels-based organization, had extended the invitation to Musk during a livestreamed ‘Spaces’ call on X focused on antisemitism and free speech. During the call, Musk tentatively agreed to the visit, recognizing its significance in understanding the impact of the Holocaust.