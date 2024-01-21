49ERS TO HOST LIONS IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP:

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Detroit Lions in next Sunday’s NFC Championship with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line. The winner will punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

After edging out the Packers in Saturday night’s thriller, the 49ers are back in familiar territory in their third consecutive NFC title game.

The 3-seeded Lions, however, are more in unfamiliar territory as they will be playing in their first NFC Championship since the 1991 season.

Detroit surprised many people with its 12-5 record in the regular season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to punch its ticket to Levi’s Stadium.

49ers-Lions will be on Jan. 28 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Santa Clara.