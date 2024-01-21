49ERS TO HOST LIONS IN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP:
The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Detroit Lions in next Sunday’s NFC Championship with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line. The winner will punch their ticket to Las Vegas.
After edging out the Packers in Saturday night’s thriller, the 49ers are back in familiar territory in their third consecutive NFC title game.
The 3-seeded Lions, however, are more in unfamiliar territory as they will be playing in their first NFC Championship since the 1991 season.
Detroit surprised many people with its 12-5 record in the regular season, defeating the Los Angeles Rams and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to punch its ticket to Levi’s Stadium.
49ers-Lions will be on Jan. 28 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Santa Clara.
Both cities have been the subject of mid-1960s documentaries that serve as inadvertent time capsules, shortly before the lights went out. First up, from 1965, Detroit: City on the Move:
Democrat Mayor Jerome Cavanaugh narrated in the documentary in the hopes that the city would be selected to host the 1968 Summer Olympics. Needless to say, in the interim, there was a rather large iceberg that sank the city, perhaps permanently.
Meanwhile, a mid-1960s documentary about San Francisco, whose title, “Baghdad by the Bay,” would take on an increased irony in the past twenty years: