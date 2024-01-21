THE CAMPAIGN AGAINST ACA7 MARCHES FORWARD: If you’re a regular Instapundit reader, you probably already know about my efforts to stop Assembly Constitutional Amendment 7 (or “ACA7“), which is currently pending in the California Senate (after passing in the Assembly on a strict party-line vote).

But if you haven’t heard about ACA7 before, you can read about it here, here, and here. I posted the text of Bill McGurn’s piece in the Wall Street Journal’s piece here (without the paywall). And here’s a new piece by Mike Gonzalez in the Washington Examiner. Word is getting around.

If you’d like to help, one way to do so is write an email to all state senators. Here is the page on our web site that will allow you send them. You can either use the standard message provided for you (easy peazy) or (even better) you can write your own message. To do so, just press “copy” next to the list of senators to attach the email addresses to your clip board and then transfer them over to your email.

And if you don’t have time for that, there’s always just signing our petition if you haven’t already done so. You don’t have to be a Californian to sign.

Meanwhile, here are more pictures from the “No on ACA7” photo parade we did on Twitter at Christmastime. (We’ve been doing Zoom meetings with senators this month. In February, we’ll be live and in person in Sacramento.)

They just can’t stop! California legislators are again trying to gut the state constitution’s ban preferential treatment based on race, sex, or ethnicity. They WANT the power to discriminate. Don’t let them have it. #NoACA7 #KeepDiscriminationIllegal pic.twitter.com/LZH5ntMrd3 — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) December 21, 2023