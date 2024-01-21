DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: In-N-Out To Close Crime-Plagued Oakland Location.

In a statement confirmed by an ABC7 reporter and obtained Sunday by The Standard, In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick spoke plainly about the company’s “repeated steps to create safer conditions,” saying “our customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies.”

The company said the store’s last day of business would be Sunday, March 24.

In-N-Out thanked the community for its 18 years of support before acknowledging the impact the sudden closure would have on workers and their families, stating that “this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and well- being of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.”