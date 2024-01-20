January 20, 2024

CLOWARD-PIVEN OR AND BUST!

How it started: How Denver became a destination for migrants.

Why it matters: The city has built a reputation as a destination for migrants due its resources, economy and central geography.

  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed a bill into law in 2017 codifying the city’s resistance to work with federal immigration enforcement, along with legal defense and coordinated assistance, shortly after Donald Trump was elected president.

  • At the time, the mayor said his intent was to let Denver’s refugee and immigrant communities know: “We’ve got your backs.”

Axios, January 5th, 2023.

How it’s going: Denver hospitals want federal bailout as illegal immigrants flood system.

—Fox News, yesterday.

Posted at 1:45 pm by Ed Driscoll