CLOWARD-PIVEN
OR AND BUST!
How it started: How Denver became a destination for migrants.
Why it matters: The city has built a reputation as a destination for migrants due its resources, economy and central geography.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed a bill into law in 2017 codifying the city’s resistance to work with federal immigration enforcement, along with legal defense and coordinated assistance, shortly after Donald Trump was elected president.
At the time, the mayor said his intent was to let Denver’s refugee and immigrant communities know: “We’ve got your backs.”
—Axios, January 5th, 2023.
How it’s going: Denver hospitals want federal bailout as illegal immigrants flood system.
—Fox News, yesterday.