WHY IS JODIE FOSTER ERASING THE SUCCESS OF SIGOURNEY WEAVER, LINDA HAMILTON, CARRIE FISHER, AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON? Not to mention her own success over the decades at the box office?

I swear these people think it’s perpetually 1970 https://t.co/RBaz6L4pyu — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) January 20, 2024

In 2000, David Brooks published Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There. Because the left thinks in terms of revolutionary language, they can’t process that they haven’t been bohemians for nearly half a century; after their “long march through the institutions,” they’re the bourgeoisie running DC, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and America’s university system. And yet, for the civil rights movement, it’s always a pre-Civil Rights Act 1963. And as the tweeter above noted, for feminism, it’s always 1970.