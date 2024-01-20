January 20, 2024

WHY IS JODIE FOSTER ERASING THE SUCCESS OF SIGOURNEY WEAVER, LINDA HAMILTON, CARRIE FISHER, AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON? Not to mention her own success over the decades at the box office?

In 2000, David Brooks published Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There. Because the left thinks in terms of revolutionary language, they can’t process that they haven’t been bohemians for nearly half a century; after their “long march through the institutions,” they’re the bourgeoisie running DC, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and America’s university system. And yet, for the civil rights movement, it’s always a pre-Civil Rights Act 1963. And as the tweeter above noted, for feminism, it’s always 1970.

