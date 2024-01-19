HOW IT STARTED: Snowfalls Are Now Just a Thing of the Past.
—Headline, the London Independent, March 20th, 2000.
How it’s going: Global Warming? North America Snow Coverage Hits “Decadal Highs.”
—Headline, ZeroHedge, yesterday.
