BANS ACROSS THE WATER: Report: Nikki Haley campaign bans London Daily Mail from events following story on alleged affairs. “So my real question (aside from the allegations themselves) is this: If Haley is billing herself as the alternative to Trump, why is she acting the way people say Trump acts?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.