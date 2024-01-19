NOBODY CAN AFFORD TO BUY, NOBODY CAN AFFORD TO SELL: Home Sales Were the Lowest in Almost 30 Years in 2023. “Existing home sales, which make up most of the housing market, slid 19% in 2023 from the prior year to 4.09 million, the lowest full-year level since 1995, the National Association of Realtors said Friday.”
