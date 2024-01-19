January 19, 2024

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT [VIP]: The Battle for Control of Disney Is On. “No wonder Disney+ is losing billions. And how is a movie, even a blockbuster, supposed to generate the returns that investors expect when budgets are completely out of control? Shareholders ought to be banging down Peltz’s door and demanding that he take over.”

Posted at 2:19 pm by Stephen Green