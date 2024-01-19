QUESTION ASKED: Why is everyone getting bad plastic surgery?

Most people would say that the woman on the left is objectively more attractive. She looks healthier, for one, but more importantly, she looks human. Faces are not supposed to be perfectly symmetrical. In the photo on the right, Moriarty looks uncanny. Even if you didn’t have the photo on the left as a reference point, you’d know that something was “off.” Another issue is that the image on the right has maximized what we generally consider to be “attractive” features — high cheekbones, a sharp jawline, big eyes lifted on the outer corner, full, pouty lips and a slim nose. When taken to their extreme and put together on one face, the effect is quite displeasing to the eye.

Even though probably 99 percent of people would agree Moriarty looked better before having work done — in this case, I think she’s had buccal fat removal (the cosmetic surgery du jour), an upper and lower bleph, lip injections, a rhinoplasty and probably some other procedures — she spent tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars to look like the photo on the right. Why?

For young women in the entertainment industry, plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures have become the norm rather than the exception. It was recently pointed out to me that celebrities change their hair color or style quite drastically when they’ve had work done so that our eyes are drawn elsewhere. Many celebs have gotten away with subtle, gradual changes — some filler here, a couple of units of Botox there — like Taylor Swift. Just look at photos of Swift in her debut era versus now. If you don’t believe me and think hooded eyes just naturally disappear as you age, I’ve got some ocean -front property in Arizona to sell you. Plenty of others have fallen into the Madonna trap — Ariana Grande is a good example of this. She looks like a completely different person in her newest music video. Kylie Jenner is another; her Instagram selfies don’t match up with how she looks in public because her face only looks good from certain angles.