WE NEED A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SHUTDOWN OF THE AVIATION INDUSTRY UNTIL WE CAN FIGURE OUT JUST WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON THERE:

Shot: Thursday night, a Boeing 747-8 airliner CAUGHT FIRE leaving Miami and someone got it on video.

—Not the Bee, yesterday.

Chaser: American Airlines flight attendant on plane to Boston allegedly filmed 14-year-old girl in bathroom.

An American Airlines flight attendant has been arrested for allegedly trying to secretly record a 14-year-old girl using the aircraft’s bathroom on a flight to Boston, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The 37-year-old man, Estes Carter Thompson III, of Charlotte, N.C., is also accused of having recordings of four other girl passengers using aircraft lavatories from previous flights.

The FBI arrested Thompson in Virginia on Thursday.

“The deeply disturbing conduct alleged here is something no parent or child should ever have to worry about when they travel,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. “Mr. Thompson allegedly used his position to prey on and surreptitiously record innocent children, including unaccompanied minors, while in a vulnerable state aboard flights he was working.

“Everyone – especially children – should feel safe and secure as airline passengers, and parents should feel comfortable traveling with their children,” Levy added. “Protecting children is a paramount priority for this office and we will aggressively investigate and hold accountable people who victimize children.”

Thompson was charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor.

Thompson will remain in custody pending his initial appearance in the Western District of Virginia. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.