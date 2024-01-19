KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Antony Blinken Is the Worst Sec. of State Not Named Hillary Clinton. “Westerners who advocate for any kind of capitulation — which a Palestinian state is — to Hamas, Hezbollah, or any of the other Iranian-funded terrorist savage organizations are traveling in realms of delusion heretofore unseen. None of those groups are going to be mollified by being given a little more land and a cafeteria pass at the United Nations.”