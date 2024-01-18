TO BE FAIR, RIDICULOUS IS BETTER THAN YOU SHOULD EXPECT FROM BLINKEN: Blinken Unveils Grand Plan for Mideast Peace, and Yes, It’s Ridiculous. “Blinken unveiled his grand plan for Middle East peace: a Palestinian state. Yes, that’s right: Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis, many in unimaginably gruesome ways, with Palestinian civilians gleefully cheering them on, and Blinken wants them to end up being the ones who emerge the winners from this present conflict.”

As an incentive for good behavior, the Arabs of Gaza and the West Bank shouldn’t be allowed a state until they’ve shown they can run their territories decently.