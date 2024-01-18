CLOWARD AND PIVEN SMILE: Denver hospital system may collapse due to migrant crisis: ‘We are turning down patients.’ “Eight-thousand migrants from Central America accounted for approximately 20,000 visits in 2023. Denver Health asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds for immigrants’ medical costs. The state and federal governments aren’t reimbursing the hospital, which spent $136 million for patients who didn’t pay.”
