WELL-MEANING, BUT UNCONSTITUTIONAL AS HELL: I’m not sure if the Oklahoma Legislature is just trolling mainstream media, but they have introduced a bill that would require impositions akin to “licensing” journalists and publishers. Real democracies don’t do that.

Yes, I’m sure that Taylor Lorenz and Keith Olbermann’s tests may provide interesting (and explanatory) results, but this could swing both ways. The bill would require that:

“Each individual reporter, producer, writer, editor, or any other employee involved in the production of content distributed by a media outlet is hereby required to: a. complete a criminal background check conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, b. receive a license as prescribed by the Corporation Commission as provided in subsection C of this section, c. complete a propaganda-free safety training course of no less than eight (8) hours as prescribed by the State Department of Education, which shall be developed in coordination with PragerU, d. provide proof of liability insurance no less than One Million Dollars ($1,000,000.00), and e. submit to quarterly drug testing for illicit substances to be administered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation”

Mind you, I’m a big fan of Prager, but honestly, I can think of many people, like myself, who consider vodka one of our “Precious Bodily Fluids.”