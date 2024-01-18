PROGRESS: B-21 Raider Flight Testing Now Underway. “An Air Force official confirmed to The War Zone that the initial B-21, one of six pre-production examples the service plans to acquire, flew a sortie from Edwards today. That same individual said that this was not the aircraft’s first flight from that base, but declined to say when that milestone was reached or how many times it has flown in total. The bomber, which is nicknamed Cerberus, first arrived at Edwards at the conclusion its maiden flight from Northrop Grumman’s facilities at the Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California on November 10, 2023.”