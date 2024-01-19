GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING: Enjoy the ratio on this take from Axios. The comment section is 🔥:

What happened in March of 2020?

If Axios wants to claim in 2024 that Trump was duped by Fauci and should have ignored his advice and kept the economy open, taken his cue from Sweden, and thus preventing a massive rise in unemployment, school closures, and possibly eliminating the summer riots or at least reducing their severity — have at it! But considering how conservatives were crucified for making similar arguments back then (both by the left and by Trump himself), please show us where they joined that chorus back in 2020.

Otherwise, this is an unintentional callback to Bill Clinton’s campaign in 1992, building upon G.W. Bush raising taxes in 1990, a year in which he was consumed by foreign policy decisions. A gesture that Clinton repaid by declaring the mild recession of 1991-’92 as “the worst economy in fifty years” and by running to Papa Bush’s right by excoriating him for violating his 1988 “read my lips” pledge.