NIKKI HALEY IN 2020: George Floyd Riots must “be personal and painful for everyone:”

As Ron DeSantis told an interviewer in November of last year:

Speaking to a South Carolina radio host this week, DeSantis blasted the state’s former Gov. Nikki Haley for her response to the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer who’s since been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

“It’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many. In order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone,” Haley wrote on Twitter, now known as X, on May 30, 2020, five days after Floyd died.

DeSantis, who’s battling Haley in early GOP primary states to be the main alternative to Donald Trump, accused Haley of “adopting this left-wing mindset.”

“I remember when the George Floyd riots were happening, I called out the National Guard,” he said, as Fox News reported.

“I said I’m standing with police, she was tweeting that it needed to be personal and painful for every single person. I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why does that need to be personal and painful for you or me? We had nothing to do with it.”