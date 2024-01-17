THEY SAID NO: Earlier this week, the Supreme Court declined to hear Metropolitan School District of Martinsville v. A.C., a transgender bathroom case. That’s too bad. I thought the amicus brief I worked on had a good argument on statutory grounds, and my colleagues and I were prepared to make an equally good argument on constitutional grounds if the petition for certiorari had been granted. Maybe the Court is waiting for a case that centers on athletics instead. Or maybe they are just timid. I hope it’s the former.