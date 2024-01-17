January 18, 2024

THEY SAID NO:  Earlier this week, the Supreme Court declined to hear Metropolitan School District of Martinsville v. A.C., a transgender bathroom case.  That’s too bad.  I thought the amicus brief I worked on had a good argument on statutory grounds, and my colleagues and I were prepared to make an equally good argument on constitutional grounds if the petition for certiorari had been granted.  Maybe the Court is waiting for a case that centers on athletics instead.  Or maybe they are just timid.  I hope it’s the former.

Posted at 8:30 am by Gail Heriot