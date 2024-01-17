HMM: Musk wants more voting control at Tesla before expanding automaker’s AI work.

“I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” Musk said Monday on X.

He said having roughly a quarter of all voting power would “mean I am influential, but can be overridden if twice as many shareholders vote against me vs for me.”

“At 15% or lower, the for/against ratio to override me makes a takeover by dubious interests too easy,” he added.

Musk’s stake in Tesla stands around 13%, according to reports.

Without 25% voting control, Musk said he “would prefer to build [AI] products outside of Tesla.”