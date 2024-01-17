LET IT GO: Boomers won’t part with their homes, and that’s a problem for young families.

“Boomers love their homes. Even if they did want to sell, it is now prohibitively expensive for many Millennials,” said Sheharyar Bokhari, senior economist at Redfin, who did the analysis, to CNN. “These are larger homes where there are only one or two people living there and, typically, they bought it a while ago, so it has value.”

This is a change from the historical norm, according to the research. Ten years ago young families were just as likely as empty nesters to own large homes.

The report defines age groups in the 2022 Census data as: adult Gen Zers were 19 to 25 years old, Millennials were aged 26 to 41, Gen Xers were 42 to 57, and Baby Boomers were 58 to 76.

Even though Millennials with kids own half as many large homes as empty nesters, Millennials make up roughly 28% of the country’s adult population, the largest share of any generation.