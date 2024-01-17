ONE WAY OR ANOTHER, JORDAN PETERSON’S NEXT BOOK IS ABOUT WRITE ITSELF: “The war has barely started:” A Canadian court ruled against Jordan Peterson on mandated re-education classes but JP says he’s not going down without a fight.
