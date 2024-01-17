WHOOPI GOLDBERG VS. AARON RODGERS: A Tale of Two Media Narratives.

The subject? The Jeffrey Epstein Files

Rodgers, whose NFL season ended on Week One after rupturing his left Achilles tendon, referred to the list’s potential release on McAfee’s show.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.

Stop the presses!

The media went into overdrive, skewering Rodgers for his fact-free suggestion that Kimmel should be personally worried about the contents. Story after story. Outlet after outlet. Kimmel joined the fray, and understandably so, knowing the media machine had his back and he had been personally besmirched.

Finally, McAfee vowed to cut ties with Rodgers following the media melee. One comment from a quarterback caused all of the above.

And, ultimately, Rodgers was wrong. He misused his media pulpit although the punishment hardly fit the “crime.” Even if some of his recent statements were more accurate, that initial comment deserved scrutiny.

Now, let’s see what Goldberg has said in recent days.

On Jan. 8, the “Sister Act” star ranted against the usual suspects – Donald Trump and the GOP in toto.

You’re worried that you can’t pay your bill? Wait until the other guy becomes president, and you won’t have to worry about it because you’ll be in some camp somewhere because that’s his promise. His promise to us is he’s going to force people to do his bidding. That’s what he said. I’m going to be good on day one, and I’m going to turn into this other person.

She wasn’t done.