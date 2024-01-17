JONATHAN S. TOBIN: Jews Waking Up To Hollywood’s Antisemitism Should Try To Destroy DEI, Not Join Its Ranks.

While Hollywood rallied around the Black Lives Matter movement, relatively few celebrities have willingly braved the intersectional left’s abuse to speak up in defense of Israel — even after the slaughter, torture, and rape of Jews that took place on Oct. 7. The assumption among the fashionable left is that Jews “control” Hollywood and that they are a powerful group that must be humbled and cast aside to make way for diverse representations of approved minorities.

A similar dynamic involved efforts of Jewish groups to get a law imposing an ethnic requirement in California to include Jews in classes that are steeped in antisemitism. The problem with the curricula is the DEI mandate, not whether it includes some non-approved minorities like Jews.

Those actors and Jewish donors who foolishly hope they can get Harvard to stop encouraging antisemitism without eliminating DEI mandates fail to understand that it isn’t just linked to antisemitism. It’s a threat to the survival of America.