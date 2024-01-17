HOLLYWOOD KEEPS REMINDING US WHY WE NEED PHYSICAL MEDIA MORE THAN EVER:

As mentioned previously, Paramount+ has incurred the wrath of sci-fi nerds by taking down the first 10 Star Trek films and moving them over to Max. Trek may be one of Paramount’s most popular franchises, but it appears the studio is not above licensing it out to other platforms, even if it undermines their own. This is not the only instance of Paramount allowing Star Trek media to spill away from “the home of Star Trek.” Last year, Paramount canceled the children-oriented show Star Trek: Prodigy after one season and removed it from the service. The show eventually moved to Netflix , where a second season was assured. Sure, the Star Trek movies will likely wind up back on Paramount+ eventually, but even then it can’t be the definitive place to watch everything from the franchise.