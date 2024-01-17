AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD GETS TOO CLEVER BY HALF: The Babylon Bee joked about Vivek running Trump’s 7-Eleven and it started a flamethrower war on the internet so let me explain it to you.
Trump Promises Vivek An Administration Position Running The White House 7-Eleven https://t.co/1cYOX4IWUx pic.twitter.com/SojL5OZDAj
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 16, 2024
Joe Biden could not reached for comment:
Couldn't do that in the Biden administration, Vivek speaks English too fluently.
"You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent."
– Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/nccNdQBJKZ
— BarleyPop (@MikePilbean) January 16, 2024