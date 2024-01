ED MORRISSEY: DoJ: Hunter’s Laptop Is Real, Spectacular, and So Was the Cocaine on His Holster.

Related: Joe Biden donors made up most of Hunter’s art sales, witness says.

More: “We are therefore confronted with the same mystery that bedevils us with the White House cocaine: Who put Hunter Biden’s cocaine into the carrying pouch of Hunter Biden’s illegally-purchased gun?! We may never know the answer, vows the FBI,” Ace of Spades adds.