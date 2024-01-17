OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY: Colorado Democrats Push for Controversial $3,000 Cash Payments to Ex-Cons. “If passed, Senate Bill 12 would make Colorado the first state to codify such a program into law. However, it is important to question the effectiveness and sustainability of this approach. While State Senator Coleman argues that the current $100 and a bus ticket provided to released individuals are insufficient, it is questionable whether a large cash payment is the solution.”

Or, Denver could cut out the middleman and pay the $3,000 directly to local drug dealers.