MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN: Congress Announces Deal That Would Revive Trump Tax Breaks and Expand Child Tax Credit. “The $78 billion tax deal was announced by House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). The bill still needs to be written up and the votes secured to pass it, but the fact that both parties could reach any agreement at all is remarkable considering the toxicity in Washington.”

Or Democrats are so desperate to turn around the Biden economy before the election that they’ll adopt Trump policy to make it happen.