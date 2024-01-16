WHEN CIVIL NORMS COLLAPSE: Underwear and socks are the latest items to be locked up in shoplifting crackdown – as Walmart and Target both take action on theft of undies. “Locking up items can lead to frustrating waits of up to 40 minutes for shoppers to get their hands on basic groceries like toothpaste, baby formula and vitamins as retailers lock up products to combat soaring crime.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.