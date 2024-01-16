BOTTOM STORY OF THE DAY: Asa Hutchinson Calls It Quits. “Politico‘s Natalie Allison spent a few days with him, and the former Arkansas governor comes across as less of a principled idealist who wants to help his country than a man addicted to campaigning for office, in desperate need of an intervention by friends…These guys desperately want to believe that they are serious presidential candidates with a real shot at winning the nomination. The rest of us are not obligated to play along with these delusions, and it’s not mean to point out that they’re polling at 1 percent or less.”