CHANGE? New York Gov Hochul to travel to DC to plead for ‘stronger border,’ blaming federal government for crisis.

“Since day one, I have said this is ultimately the responsibility of the federal government to address this crisis,” Hochul said. “Congress, the House of Representatives in particular and the White House, must remain at the negotiating table until they restore the rule of law at our border, fix our asylum system, and provide relief to states like New York, who have been shouldering this burden for far too long.”

“But until we see a change in federal policy that slows the flow of new arrivals, we’re going to be swimming against the tide,” Hochul said.

Hochul also said that her proposal includes $2.4 billion that would go toward the massive influx of migrants going into New York, calling it the “right thing to do” for the migrants and New York City.

“We also know that companies won’t do business in New York if there are thousands of people sleeping on the streets, where the quality of life is dramatically impacted, because the city is forced to cut essential services,” Hochul said.

“We’re going to continue focusing on security work authorizations and put the migrants and asylum workers to work,” Hochul also said. “Put them to work, that’s exactly what they came here for.”