DON’T LET THIS BE THE FISH THAT GOT AWAY: A little fish at the Supreme Court could take a big bite out of regulatory power. “The 1984 decision in the case known colloquially as Chevron states that when laws aren’t crystal clear federal agencies should be allowed to fill in the details.”

Between Chevron and Wickard v. Filburn, Washington’s power is essentially limited to Washington’s discretion about using it — something in very short supply.