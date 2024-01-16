THE NATION’S PALESTINIAN CORRESPONDENT SAYS ‘WE MUST NORMALIZE MASSACRES:’
The Nation magazine’s Palestinian correspondent is being investigated by the London Metropolitan Police after saying “we must normalize massacres as the status quo” during an anti-Israel demonstration last weekend.
Mohammed El-Kurd, who is described as the Nation‘s “first-ever Palestine Correspondent” on the left-wing magazine’s website, also denounced the existence of Israel and said “we must root [Zionism] out of the world” in his speech at the London rally.
The Metropolitan Police said it was “aware of the remarks” and was “assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.” The U.K. has strict laws relating to discriminatory speech and incitement to violence.
El-Kurd initially mocked the police department and critics of his speech, but on Monday claimed that he misspoke and meant to say that “we should NOT normalise massacres” of Palestinians specifically.
The Nation did not respond to a request for comment.
El-Kurd’s comments came amid a spike in anti-Semitic crimes and attempted terrorist attacks. On Saturday, London police arrested six pro-Palestinian activists who were allegedly plotting an attack on the city’s stock exchange. The Anti-Defamation League has reportedly tracked over 3,200 anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis.
These sorts of things just seem to keep happening at leftist sites covering the Middle East. After the 7/7 London tube bombings by radical Islamists in 2005, the paper ran a column written by a “trainee journalist” who used the word “sassy” in an article full of moral equivalence over the attacks:
Today’s Guardian gives space to Dilpazier Aslam, a “Guardian trainee journalist” who suggests that one shouldn’t be shocked by Thursday’s suicide bombings – such a reaction would be inappropriate because, among other reasons:
“Shocked would be to suggest that the bombings happened through no responsibility of our own.”
Yes, ladies and gentlemen – we bear responsibility for the murderous actions of maniacal members of a religious cult. An apology is certainly called for – the queue forms to the right.
Needless to say, there are other reasons why shock is inappropriate. Mr. Aslam explains:
“Shocked would be to say that we don’t understand how, in the green hills of Yorkshire, a group of men given all the liberties they could have wished for could do this.”
Fortunately for those who still don’t quite follow, Mr. Aslam provides an explanation immediately, in the very next paragraph – which reads, in its entirety:
“The Muslim community is no monolithic whole. Yet there are some common features. Second- and third-generation Muslims are without the don’t-rock-the boat attitude that restricted our forefathers. We’re much sassier with our opinions, not caring if the boat rocks or not.”
Suicide bombing …. sassy!
Aslam was sacked a couple of weeks later, after an intense campaign from both sides of the aisle.
Similarly, CNN staffers drop the mask all too frequently on the topic:
- CNN Reporter Brands Group of Israelis as ‘Scum.’
- ‘One of Hezbollah’s Giants I Respect a Lot.’
- CNN Photo Editor Posted Vicious Anti-Semitic Tweets on Deaths of ‘Jewish Pigs.’
- Another CNN Personality’s Antisemitic Tweets Unearthed: ‘I Love You Hitler.’
Regarding that last item, the Middle East has a rather complicated relationship with the architect of WWII:
How the Arab world talks about the Holocaust: the Holocaust never happened, and the Jews deserved it. Hitler was a hero, and the Jews are the real Hitler.
How many in the West are talking about Oct7: 7/10 never really happened, and the Jews deserved it. Hamas are the heroes,…
— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) January 15, 2024