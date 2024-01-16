THE NATION’S PALESTINIAN CORRESPONDENT SAYS ‘WE MUST NORMALIZE MASSACRES:’

The Nation magazine’s Palestinian correspondent is being investigated by the London Metropolitan Police after saying “we must normalize massacres as the status quo” during an anti-Israel demonstration last weekend.

Mohammed El-Kurd, who is described as the Nation‘s “first-ever Palestine Correspondent” on the left-wing magazine’s website, also denounced the existence of Israel and said “we must root [Zionism] out of the world” in his speech at the London rally.

The Metropolitan Police said it was “aware of the remarks” and was “assessing the matter and as part of that assessment will be seeking to speak to the individual concerned.” The U.K. has strict laws relating to discriminatory speech and incitement to violence.

El-Kurd initially mocked the police department and critics of his speech, but on Monday claimed that he misspoke and meant to say that “we should NOT normalise massacres” of Palestinians specifically.

The Nation did not respond to a request for comment.

El-Kurd’s comments came amid a spike in anti-Semitic crimes and attempted terrorist attacks. On Saturday, London police arrested six pro-Palestinian activists who were allegedly plotting an attack on the city’s stock exchange. The Anti-Defamation League has reportedly tracked over 3,200 anti-Semitic incidents since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis.