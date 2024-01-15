ELECTIONS ARE SUPPOSED TO HAVE CONSEQUENCES, FELLAS: House Republicans Cave to Hunter Biden. “Hunter Biden had violated two congressional subpoenas. There’s no ambiguity in what he did. The House had all the justification in the world to find him in contempt and put the Biden administration in the position of choosing between prosecuting Hunter or not — neither of which was a great option for Biden in the middle of a presidential campaign.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.