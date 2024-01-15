January 16, 2024

ELECTIONS ARE SUPPOSED TO HAVE CONSEQUENCES, FELLAS: House Republicans Cave to Hunter Biden. “Hunter Biden had violated two congressional subpoenas. There’s no ambiguity in what he did. The House had all the justification in the world to find him in contempt and put the Biden administration in the position of choosing between prosecuting Hunter or not — neither of which was a great option for Biden in the middle of a presidential campaign.”

Posted at 7:02 am by Stephen Green