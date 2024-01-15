QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Australia is DeNazifying. Why Can’t Gaza?

In the years following World War II, many other countries—now including Australia—implemented laws to obstruct neo-Nazi activity, even when such legislation ruffled the feathers of some civil libertarians.

Thus, in addition to Australia (and Germany), the Nazi salute is outlawed in Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. In Sweden, giving the salute is considered a hate crime. In many other European countries, it is prohibited if used to promote Nazism.

Public display of the swastika is banned in twenty-one countries. In some others, the symbol has partial restrictions, such as permitting its display only for educational or artistic purposes. Some countries have prevented neo-Nazis from running for office; earlier this year, Greece banned the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party from participating in the upcoming general election. And a number of democratic countries have outlawed various forms of hate speech.

Many Israelis support implementing a “deNazification”-type process in postwar Gaza. Terrorist groups and supporters of terrorism would be banned from any future political process. The curricula in Gaza schools would be completely overhauled to eliminate textbooks that glorify terrorists or teach hatred of Jews and Israel, and teachers would be re-trained accordingly. The news media would be required to engage in genuine journalism, not cheerleading for murderers and rapists.