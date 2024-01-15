WHITE HOUSE IS SWATTED: Prank caller calls 911 to say residence was on fire and someone was trapped inside.

Fire trucks and ambulances swarmed the White House on Monday morning after a caller told 911 dispatchers the building was on fire and someone was trapped inside in what appears to be a ‘swatting’ incident.

President Joe Biden was at Camp David when the call came. D.C. fire and emergency services dispatched 13 units in response.

But the call was quickly determined a false alarm. The White House now appears to be the latest victim in the dangerous ‘swatting’ trend that is sweeping the country.

The call was made around 7am on Monday morning, sparking a large emergency response, before it was determined to be a false alarm.

The call to the White House was traced to a fake number, a source told CNN.

The call, which came at 7:03 a.m., was determined by District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Secret Service personnel to be a false alarm.

‘Fire in the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,’ a DC dispatcher said at 7:04 am.

An ‘all clear’ was declared at 7:15 a.m.