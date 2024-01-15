GENTLEMEN, START YOUR HYPE MACHINES! Analysis: After another playoff failure, only Bill Belichick can save Cowboys.

Jimmy Johnson showed more passion for winning on television than any of the Dallas Cowboys did on the field.

Now, Jerry Jones should turn to another coaching icon to save his franchise.

Speculation about Bill Belichick has ramped up. He’s already the odds-on favorite to be the next coach in Dallas even though Mike McCarthy hasn’t been fired yet.

After a dismal performance Sunday against Green Bay, that might be just a matter of time.

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn’t show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.

It wasn’t even close. The Cowboys were embarrassed.

* * * * * * * * *

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys are the first team to win 12 games in the regular season three straight years and not advance to the conference championship. The Super Bowl drought for America’s Team will reach 29 years.

Jones has to be contemplating a change.

He has a talented roster that features four first-team All-Pros and five on the second team, including Prescott and Parsons.

But everyone crumbled under pressure against the Packers.

Prescott threw two interceptions, including a pick-6. Parsons had just one solo tackle and one quarterback hit and the team had no sacks.

Simply put: Nobody on the Cowboys did their job. Belichick wouldn’t stand for that.