January 15, 2024

VIDEO: What Changed Jordan Petersen’s Mind. “I worked with them for a few years, and I got disenchanted, in part, because when I went to the conventions of the party, I met the radical types, and they were the same as they are now. I thought ‘What the hell’s up with you people? You’re just bitter and resentful.’”

Posted at 1:44 pm by Stephen Green