KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Is That a Caucus on Your Calendar or Are You Just Happy to See Me? “If you’re a political junkie, you may as well just lay in a supply of popcorn and your favorite adult beverage, then kick back and enjoy the spectacle until all of the “peaceful protesting” breaks out or we’re all gulag-bound (or both).”
