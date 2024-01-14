NOW THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21ST CENTURY I’D BEEN HOPING FOR: Personal Aircraft Requiring No Certificate to Fly Hits U.S. Market. “To fly Helix, owners must be at least 18 years old, weigh less than 220 pounds, and stand no taller than 6-foot-5. Customers can place a nonrefundable $250 application fee on Pivotal’s website. To lock up a production slot and receive a forecasted ship date, they’ll need to deposit another $50,000 within five business days of the initial order.”