EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Tesla, Volvo Car pause output as Red Sea shipping crisis deepens. “The biggest supply chain upheaval since the COVID-19 pandemic risks derailing the global economic recovery, while higher freight and oil prices could reignite inflation. The canal accounts for about 12% of global container traffic.”
