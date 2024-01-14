IT’S GOING TO BE A LONG TIME BEFORE I TRUST AI: Once an AI model exhibits ‘deceptive behavior’ it can be hard to correct, researchers at OpenAI competitor Anthropic found. “They concluded that not only can a model learn to exhibit deceptive behavior, but once it does, standard safety training techniques could ‘fail to remove such deception’ and ‘create a false impression of safety.’ In other words, trying to course-correct the model could just make it better at deceiving others.”